Michael J. Coffey, Sr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Coffey, Sr. passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2020.



He was born August 29 ,1948 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a son of John and Gertrude Weeks Coffey.



Mike was a 1967 graduate of Winnacunnet High school in Hampton, New Hampshire.

He enlisted and served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1971. He was awarded the Airman’s medal, which is the highest non-combat medal given by the Air Force for courageous and humanitarian actions during an emergency at Hickam AFB Hawaii, where he was a jet engine mechanic.

After discharge, he moved to Ohio and in 1975 enlisted in the Air Force Reserves 910th Airlift Wing, at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and proudly served until retiring in 1998 as a master sergeant with a total of 27 years of service. He often said he would do it all again if he could.

Mike also was employed as a civil servant in Civil Engineering working in the carpenter shop and he was also a lock smith, at Youngstown Air Reserve station, retiring in 1999.



In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and tinkering in his garage. He could fix anything and if he didn’t know how, he would figure it out. He loved camping and spending time with family. He had a great sense of humor and always had a witty remark to every situation.



He leaves his wife, Jean Loutzenhiser, whom he married June 26, 1971. His children, Julie Coffey of Bazetta, Heather Michael of Johnston, and Michael Jr of Bazetta. Eight grandchildren, Trenton, Reilly, Garrett, Freddie, Elyse, Devin, Jesse and Jenna. five sisters, Janice (Chuck) Bradley, Martha Ahlquist and Alison (Harold) Janvrin all of New Hamps, Sharon (Gary) Main and Beth (Brad) Walker both of Florida and a brother, John of Rhode Island and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Ethan Michael Coffey, two brothers in law, Chuck Alquist and Brian Loutzenhiser.



Due to the covid, safe practices will be followed. Friends may call Wednesday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland where friends will be greeted in their vehicles as they pass by the family.

Funeral and military honors will be private. Interment in All Souls Cemetery.



Any donations can be made to Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758541, Topeka, Ks 66675 or DAV (Disabled American Veterans) PO Box 14301 Cincinnati Ohio 45250 in Mike’s memory.

