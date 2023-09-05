CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Edward Fedeles Sr., 76, passed away Wednesday August 30, 2023 at his home.

Michael was born on March 31, 1947 in Monaca, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Michael and Jean Fedeles.

He was a Monaca High School graduate and worked at Nucor Steel in Darlington, SC as an electrician, maintenance, and bar mill planner. He was a proud veteran of United States Navy.

He loved being outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or boating. He was a member of Harbor Yacht Club in Ashtabula, Shenango Valley Corvette Club, and Corvette Canton Inc. He was a hard worker and loved to be around his family.

Michael will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Dee Dee Fedeles, whom he married on March 10, 1979; children, Carla (Brian) Pennington, Tamera Reinheart, and Michael David Fedeles; step-daughter, Vonnie (Paul) Carr; four grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Danny) Lutz, Ronald (Marge) Fedeles, and Cathy (Rick) Riddei.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Edward Fedeles Jr. and Step-son, Gary Cotelesse.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland.

Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans Trumbull County Chapter #11 at 2044 Youngstown Road, SE Warren, OH 44483.

