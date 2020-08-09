Michael David Forman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael David Forman, 74, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Born June 3, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio, Mike was the son of the late David and Jane (Reese) Forman.

Mike grew up in Poland, playing baseball and football throughout his childhood.

After graduating in 1964 from Poland Seminary High School, Michael served his country in the United States Air Force, including a deployment in Vietnam where he worked as a weatherman. Prior to retirement, he was a line worker at General Motors for over 20 years.



Michael was known for his kindness, great sense of humor and devotion to his family. He lived life to the fullest and was always fun to be around.

Mike enjoyed coaching his daughter’s softball team and bowling for over 15 years in the Monday Night League at Camelot Lanes. He was an avid sports fan and proudly supported the New York Yankees, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed camping, traveling, listening to Elvis, singing, dancing and playing cards. Most of all, Mike loved the time he spent with his beloved daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren who affectionately called him Poppy.



Michael leaves behind his daughter, Michelle (Harold) Porter; his brother, Jeff (Irene) Forman; his grandchildren, Alyssa, Brett, Derek, Trent and Trevor Porter who will cherish his memory and miss him dearly.



A private memorial service to celebrate Michael’s life will be held at a later date.

