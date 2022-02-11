MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael C. Flynn, 75, of Mineral Ridge passed away Thursday morning, February 10, 2022, at his home with his loved ones by his side.

Mike was born August 25, 1946, in Warren, the son of John and Lottie (Johnson) Flynn.

He was a 1964 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He was an Army Veteran serving from 1964 until 1967.

Mike worked for the Niles School System in the maintenance department for 35 years, retiring in 2009.

He was an avid coin collector and enjoyed going to flea markets and antique shopping with his wife, Judy.

He was also a member of the Moose Lodge in Niles until its closing.

Mike leaves his wife, the former Judy Goral, whom he married September 13, 1986; a stepson, Peter (Alice) Denovchek of Austintown; a brother, Pat Flynn of Niles, as well as five stepgrandchildren, David, Jonathan and Earon Denovchek and Michael and Jay Dozier.

Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Kelly Dozier.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel where services will be held at 2:00 p.m.

