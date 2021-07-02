Michael “Big Mike” N. Mullins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Big Mike” N. Mullins, 61, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence.

He was born June 16, 1960, in Youngstown, the son of Charles G. and Elsie L. (Forsythe) Mullins.

Mike was a 1978 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and graduated from ITT in 2000.

He was the equipment manager for the Austintown Fitch Little Falcons for several years.

Mike enjoyed being outdoors and spending time at the Bears Den area in Mill Creek Park.

He was a skilled cook and also enjoyed reading and drawing.

Mike is survived by his nieces and nephews, William (Katie) Bussey of Austintown, Amanda (Scott) Champion of Boardman and Chris (Betsey) Philips of Austintown and numerous other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; Mike was preceded in death by his sisters, Sandra Mullins and Carolyn Philips.

According to Mike’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Michael “Big Mike” N. Mullins please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.