Michael Bellish, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Bellish, 85, of Canfield, passed away on Monday afternoon, August 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Michael was born February 8, 1935 in Colver, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Michael Bellish and Mary Wahna.

He was a graduate of Ebensburg High School.

Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Michael retired in 1997 from General Motors Lordstown where he was a tool and die maker.

He was a member of St. Michael Church, the Canfield Baseball Club and the Cambria Softball League.

His hobbies included golfing and woodworking.

His wife of more than 63 years, the former Dorothy Louise Kirsch, whom he married June 30, 1956 passed away January 26, 2020.

Michael leaves seven children, George (Lynne) Bellish of Canfield, Lisa (Chris) Hanna of Las Vegas, Nevada, Michelle (Gary) Wadman of Canfield, Diane (Wayne) Hageman of North Jackson, Michael (Pam) Bellish of Pickerington, Ohio, Thomas (Debbie) Bellish of Hudson, Ohio and David (John Bryant) Bellish of Florence, Kentucky; as well as 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Michael also leaves his aunt, Helen Ball of Uniontown, Ohio, who was like a second mother to him and his cousin, Thomas (Linda) Ball of Canfield.

Besides his parents and wife, Dorothy, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Wahna.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at St. Michael Church where friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Michael Church in Michael’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 19, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

