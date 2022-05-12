AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Alan DeProfio, 52, passed peacefully on May 9, 2022, at Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was born on April 7, 1970, in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Myron A. and Patricia A. (Prontka) DeProfio.

A 1988 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, he continued his education at Youngstown State University earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Mike was employed by 360 Communications, Alltel Wireless and Verizon for over 25 years in the field of information technology.

In his spare time Mike took pride in working outside in his yard, computer gaming with his friends and cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Guardians. Most of all, he loved and cherished spending time with his two daughters Taylor and Lauren, family and friends. He loved Sunday pasta dinners, theme park and cruise vacations and going to the movies. Mike was an avid Star Wars and Marvel fan and he passed this love on to his daughters who have their very own superhero to look up to.

Mike was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2015 and after a brief remission, received further treatment and continued fighting. During his journey, Mike remained positive and fought with a smile on his face. His willingness to remain strong through such difficult times was something to be admired. He was also featured in a Mercy Health ad campaign where he not only appeared in a newspaper ad and radio commercial but was also featured on a billboard. He will forever be known as “Mike, the Outdoor Guy.”

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters Taylor and Lauren DeProfio, his mother Patricia DeProfio, sister Michele (Tim) Green, niece Lindsey (Alexandria) Jennings and nephew Adam Green. He also leaves his best friend Jim Edelston and former spouse and good friend Tracey Petrella DeProfio.

He was preceded in death by his father, Myron DeProfio.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House for the kindness and compassion they showed Mike and his family during this difficult time.

Visitation will be held Monday May 16, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and on Tuesday May 17, 2022, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

