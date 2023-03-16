YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Marino, 79, two days short of his 80th St. Patrick’s Day birthday, passed away after fighting bladder and lung cancer the last four years, on Wednesday, March 15.

Mike was the son of Thomas and Antoinette Pallante Marino, raised in the Italian Community of Brier Hill.

He worked at the Youngstown Steel Mills before being drafted into the U.S. Army. He served his country in the Vietnam War Era. Quite appropriately, SP4 Marino returned home on July 4, 1969.

After the Army, he worked for Armour Meat, Aulisio Fish, Feldmans Produce, construction and retired from GM after 20 years.

Mike married Patricia McMillen April 1, 1972, embracing 50 plus years together, they traveled the U.S. and wintered in Florida the last 15 years with their Florida family. He enjoyed sitting on the pier at Quiet Waters, watching the boats and dolphins along with the camaraderie with the guys. He was a member of the VA and the American Legion. Mike enjoyed playing golf, poker, fishing on Lake Erie, classic cars, stock car racing, watching the Cleveland Browns, (sometimes), could build or repair anything and his favorite was going to the casino with his wife.

Preceding him in death were his parents and three brothers, Thomas, James and David.

Mike leaves his wife; nephew, Jeff (Ann)Wakefield of Columbus and son, J. Drake Wakefield; many other nieces and nephews and two siblings, Louis (Geraldine) and Mary.

Friends may call on Wednesday, March 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by military honors and brunch.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

