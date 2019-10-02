Michael A. Gordon, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel celebrating the life of Michael A. Gordon, 35, of Youngtown who passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Michael was born on July 24, 1984 in Warren, the son of Thomas Gordon and Philicia Moser Gordon.

He graduated high school and enjoyed looking at books, drawing, coloring, movies and fast food, as well as fire stations and fire trucks.

Michael leaves his mother, Philicia Gordon, his father and step mother, Thomas and Cheryl Gordon, a brother, Brian Gordon and his maternal grandmother, Ruth Moser.

Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dick Moser.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel with calling from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Michael A. Gordon, please visit Tribute Store.