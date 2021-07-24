Michael A. Bland, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Bland, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, July 23, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Michael was born June 18, 1954 in Warren to the late Charles R. and Velma M. (Junkins) Bland.

He was of the Christian faith.

Mike was a 1972 graduate of Braceville High School.

He was a steel worker at Thomas Steel for over 28 years. He was a member and served as Vice-President of USW Local 1375 in Warren.

He was an avid outdoorsman. Mike loved freedom and was a proud supporter of the Second Amendment. In his spare time, he became a gunsmith.

Besides his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his son, Steven J. “Joey” Bland.

Michael is survived by his wife, Kelly; his sons, Michael, Josh and Daniel; his daughter, Nicole; three brothers, Randy (Kathy), Mark (Jan) and Roy Bland.

Friends may call Monday, July 26, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren.

A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 with Pastor Jason Allen officiating.

Interment in All Souls Cemetery.

Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Mike’s family. To send flowers to the family of Michael A. Bland please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.