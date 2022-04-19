WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merry Gamichia, age 72, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully Monday, April 18, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 25, 1949, to the late Thomas Dahl and Susan Nollen.

She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Johnny Nollen; and siblings, Susan and Gary.



Merry was a loving and caring person and was loved by those who knew her. If you knew her, you would know she had a spirited personality and a love for all things Bingo. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports.



Merry is survived by her husband, Michael Gamichia; sons, Michael J. (Libby) Gamichia and Mark Gamachia; grandsons, Myles, Gabriel and Charlie Gamachia; sisters, Geraldine, Beverly and Judy; brothers, Thomas and Richard.



No funeral services will be held per her request.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

