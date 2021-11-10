Merrill Wesley Crawford, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merrill Wesley Crawford, 87, passed away at home on Sunday, November 7, 2021, in the loving presence of his family.

Merrill, known as Bud, was born on November 12, 1933, in Jefferson Township Pennsylvania, the son of Thomas R. and Margaret Heath Crawford.

On June 6, 1957, he was united in marriage to the former Mary L. James, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.

Bud had a strong work ethic as demonstrated by his employment at WCI Steel for over 30 years, retiring as an electrical technician.

A proud United States Air Force veteran, Bud traveled extensively during his time in the military.



Bud was a member of the Niles Amvets Post 106 and American Legion Post 106.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Mary and spending time in his garden and yard. Bud was a master carpenter who took pride in his home remodeling projects.



He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Elizabeth (Betsy) Crawford; granddaughters, Christine Quinlan and Mandee Lopez; sister, Lois English; great-granddaughter, Keira Quinlan; his faithful canine companions, Kayla and Bella and his cat, Maggie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; daughter, Margaret Walters and siblings, Barbara Morgan, Betty Crawford, Thomas Crawford, David Crawford and Melvin Crawford.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at Kerr Cemetery with Military Honors.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Merrill Wesley Crawford please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.