MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin Tolley, 83, passed away Tuesday morning October 25, 2022 at Washington Square Health Care Center.

Melvin was born on June 25, 1939 in Ravenswood, a son of the late Otho and Ivy Tolley

He was a graduate of 1957 Mecca High School.

After high school he joined the United States Navy where he served four years active duty, in Hong Kong, Philippines, Okinawa, and Japan. He helped build and prepare ships for Vietnam. He then spent two years as a Naval Reserve Instructor in Warren, and four years inactive duty.

He was a volunteer firefighter at Mecca Township for 30 years and one of their first advanced EMTs.

He enjoyed hunting, baking and decorating cakes as a hobby for 40 years, traveling to all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and six trips to Guatemala. Later he enjoyed reading westerns and listening to western and Christian music.

He was the longest living attending member of Mecca Community Church where he oversaw the kitchen for church and missionary dinners, American Legion, Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club, and Trumbull County Chapter of Ohio Genealogy.

Melvin will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Wanda Tolley, whom he married on April 30, 1960; children, Dr. Matt (Jeneane) Tolley of Woodbine, Maryland, Pamela (Michael) Simmons of Suffolk, Virginia and John (Ginger) Tolley of Bazetta; grandchildren, Angela (Walter) Bradley, Amber, Julia, Jacob, Julian, Matthew, and Dakota, three step-grandchildren, Brittany (Louis) Wolf, Brandon, and Marrisa; two great-grandchildren and one on the way; three step-greatgrandchildren; sister, Lenora Kish; brother, Gary (Dixie) Tolley; aunts, Bonnie Dewees and Lorene (Earmen) Lupardus; brothers-in-law, Dale Shafer and Roger (Cindy) Shafer; and sister-in-law Lynn Culver.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Otho “Butch” Tolley, Jr., brothers-in-law Thomas Kish and Stanley (Maria) Shafer; and his in-laws Raymond and Judy Shafer.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Saturday October 29, 2022 at Mecca Community Church, located at 5920 Phillips Rice Rd, Cortland, Oh 44410.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday October 30, 2022 at 2:00PM at church.

Burial will take place at East Mecca Cemetery on Monday October 31, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mecca Community Church or Mecca Fire Department.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

