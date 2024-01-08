CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2024, Melissa R. Takas, 44, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Melissa was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 28, 1979, to Phil and Bev (Hackney) Willich.

Missy was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Freed Hardeman University.

She was the Director of Production Planning at Vallourec Steel and was proud to be the fourth generation of her family employed in the steel industry.

On September 17, 2005, she married her husband, Daniel Takas and together they have two daughters.

Missy enjoyed photography, gardening and birdwatching. She was a career woman, a devoted wife and mother and a hard worker. She volunteered with numerous organizations including Junior Achievement and her church, Jubilee Christian Fellowship Church in Canfield. Melissa was caring, compassionate and always put others’ interests ahead of her own.

Melissa leaves behind to cherish her memory her parents, Phil and Bev; husband, Daniel; daughters, Victoria and Elizabeth; sister, Pam (Blue) Buchanan; brother-in-law, Nathan (Tara) Takas; sister-in-law, Jessica Takas; four nieces and many friends.

Family and friends may call Thursday, January 11, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Jubilee Christian Fellowship Church, 5110 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that material donations be made to Compassion International in Missy’s honor. Make a donation to Compassion International in memory of Melissa “Missy” R. Takas.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To send online condolences please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Melissa “Missy” R Takas, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.