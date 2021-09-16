Melissa Ann Moore, Mecca Township, Ohio

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Ann Moore, age 52, passed away Wednesday morning, September 15, 2021 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.



Melissa was born November 22, 1968 to the late Thomas A. Harakal and Betty Ann (Maybee) Loyd.



Melissa worked at Kraftmaid in Middlefield for many years.



Melissa will be remembered as a person of spirit, She was a fierce friend always willing to be there. She enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling and gardening. She was easy to talk to and enjoyed talking to anyone. She loved flowers, all types of music and loved to get her toes in the sand. She was a friend of Bill’s.

Family was paramount to Melissa, she absolutely loved her kids and grandkids; Melissa helped raise her grandchildren, Joshlynn Wright and McKenna Muir.



Besides her father, Melissa is preceded in death by her stepfather Jim Loyd, her mother-in-law Molly Moore and her Uncle Jess Maybee.



Melissa is survived by her mother Betty Maybee Loyd, her husband Rick Moore, her daughters, Rebecca Garrett and Ashley Coonce, three stepchildren, Amanda Lambert, Angela Ague, and Seth Moore; eight grandchildren; siblings Stacey Takash, Thomas Harakal, Matt Harakal and Andy Harakal and her nephews, Johnny Takash and Joseph Pratschler.



Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland. Funeral services will be 12 Noon Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 W. State St. in Sharon. Interment in Hartford Cemetery.



A special thank you to everyone at crossroads hospice especially the nurses that cared for her.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Rd. Suite 270, Valley View, Ohio 44125

A television tribute will air Friday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.