Melina Michelle Edenfield, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, June 24, Melina Michelle Edenfield was called to Heaven after a brief, but courageous battle with a pediatric brain tumor. She died peacefully at her Poppy and Nay Nay’s home, surrounded lovingly by her Mom, Dad and family by her side.

Melina was born on November 15 , 2015 to Keith and Michelle Edenfield and was the youngest of three girls.

In her four and a half years, Melina’s passion and competitive spirit was exemplified in a way that she attacked everything she did. From T-Ball to dance class, swimming, or playing the games “Guess Who,” and “Old Maid,” she poured her heart into each day that she lived. But more than anything, the way that she loved and exuded joy could be found in the relationship she shared with big sisters, Klara (8), and Emilea (6), who she adored.

During her brief illness when she was away from Klara and Emilea, every FaceTime chat started with one statement, “I want to talk to my sisters.”

Melina loved all things “Cheeto” (cheetah) print, Starbucks Frappuccinos, Disney princesses, her favorite being Cinderella, Target runs, shopping and giraffes. Fridays were reserved for a special shopping day with Mommy and summer nights for being coached by Daddy in T-Ball. She spent her days swimming at her Poppy and Nay Nay’s house next door, running and biking outside with all of her neighborhood friends, crafting and playing games with her sisters and flipping and jumping on the trampoline. She also took piano lessons with Grandpa Bernie.

Her brilliance shone in preschool when she entered the classroom already spelling and counting to 100.

Melina leaves behind her loving parents, Keith and Michelle (Popovec) Edenfield; her beloved sisters, Klara and Emilea; her grandparents, Ken “Poppy” and Renee “Nay Nay” (Fountaine) Popovec and her grandfather, Bernard Edenfield; her aunts and uncles, Darren and Julianne (Popovec) Linderman, Kate Popovec and Ollie Goss, Jacob and Bethany (Edenfield) Stanley; a great-grandmother, Karen Popovec and many great-aunts and uncles and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Kathy Edenfield.

The family would like to thank all of those that have shown their support through social media, phone calls and the thoughtful messages sent and posted.

Due to the health concerns of COVID-19, however, no calling hours will be held.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Christine’s Church, Monday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m., open to all friends and family. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are required to attend. Mass will be followed by a private ceremony for the family at Resurrection Cemetery. No luncheon will be held, but the family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Melina constantly served as an example of what it was like to live with grace, strength, and joy. Throughout her illness, Melina wanted all of us to choose joy over sadness. In her short four and a half years, she impacted all who knew her and taught all of those who loved her what it means to love and lead by faith. In that light she established the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation in order to help others who may be afflicted with pediatric brain tumors. Her foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for this terrible disease.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, where we believe Melina is the miracle. Donations can be sent to The Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, P.O. Box 34, Canfield, OH 44406.

Choose Joy!

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 29, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.