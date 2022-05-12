NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melanie Snyder, 66, passed away Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022 at her home.



Melanie was born on August 9, 1955 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late George and Bertha Sarra.



She was a graduate of Newton Falls High School and worked at RMI Titanium Company until she retired.

She was an avid reader of Stephen King books and mystery novels. She loved to watch crime shows, especially NCIS and listening to classic rock. She also was an animal lover. She loved riding and taking care of her horses and spending time with her dogs.



Melanie will be deeply missed by her son, Robert Gilbert; stepdaughters, Leslie (Greg) Davis and Tammy McCullough; granddaughter, Gabrielle Gilbert; step-grandchildren, Zeke Davis, Celena McCullough and Alyssa McCullough; and brothers, Gregory and Allen Sarra.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 25 years, Denzil Lee Snyder, who passed away on October 15, 2017.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday May 15, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer Winans Chapel, located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland.



A private service and burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Melanie, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.