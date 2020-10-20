Melanie DiGiacobbe, Mecca, Ohio

MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melanie DiGiacobbe, 55, passed away of natural causes on Friday evening, October 16, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

Melanie was born on April 15, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Vincent “Jimmy” and Ruth (Knight) DiGiacobbe.

As a resident of Cortland her whole life, she was a 1983 graduate of Lakeview High School and a competitive skater for Cortland Rink.

She continued her education at Youngstown State University, graduating with honors with a degree in special education.

She had a special connection with special needs adults and children. She taught at Warren G. Harding for 10 years. Later, she spent many hours volunteering with the summer Enrichment Program through her schooling and later volunteered for Trumbull County AWL and Trumbull County Pound.

She loved animals and had an amazing personality.

Melanie will be deeply missed by her parents; her daughter, Rosaria DiGiacobbe; sister, Marisa (Anthony) Minich; niece, Maisie Minich; many aunts; uncles; cousins and her partner for many years, Harry Weimer, Jr.

Cremation has taken place and private services were held.

Memorial contributions can be made to a local animal shelter in Melanie’s name.

Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes – Shafer Winans Chapel in Cortland.

