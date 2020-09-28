Maxine R. (Hofius) Grubbs, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine R. (Hofius) Grubbs, 95, passed away September 25, 2020.

Maxine was born on January 21, 1925 in Mineral Ridge, Ohio the daughter of the late Max and Ruth Reeves Hofius.

A lifelong resident of Mineral Ridge she was a 1942 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

On September 28, 1946 she married John H. “Bud” Grubbs with whom she shared 42 years of marriage.

Maxine was a dedicated homemaker and stay at home Mom to four daughters. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and doing crossword puzzles.

She was a member of Meander Mothers and a member of Pleasant Timers at Pleasant Valley Church.

Maxine is survived by her daughters Janet Glancy, Peggy Grubbs and Pam (Chris) Polatsek; four grandchildren Melissa Glancy, Jimi Glancy, Ryan Polatsek and Renee David and two great- grandchildren Kory and Colin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bud, daughter Linda Smith and brother Don Hofius.

Private family services will be held with burial at Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family of Maxine Ruth Grubbs please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: