AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Max Ruby, 89 of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2022, at Windsor in Canfield, Ohio.

Born June 30, 1933 in Woodvale, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Eldon and Elizabeth (Rabenstein) Ruby.

Max was a graduate of Saxton-Liberty High School in Saxton, Pennsylvania.

Prior to retirement he was a welder at Youngstown Steel Door for 40 years. He also worked as a custodian at the Christ United Presbyterian Church.

He married the love of his life, Eleanor Grace Hall, December 17, 1955 and they were happily married for 46 years before her passing on March 25, 2002.

He was devout Christian and loved the Lord. Max enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, William Ruby, Bud Ruby, Charles Ruby, Vaughn Ruby, Donald Ruby and Blanche Woodring.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Beverly (Don) Wilson; his granddaughter, Mackenzie Kravec; his brothers, Lester Ruby and Norman Ruby and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022; funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m., Rev. Robert Donato will celebrate Max’s Life.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Max, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.