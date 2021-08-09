Max Lavon Decker, Sr., Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Max Lavon Decker, Sr., age 86, passed away Saturday morning, August 7, at his residence.



Max was born September 11, 1934 to the late John and Lucille (Dumars) Decker.



He was a member of Victory Christian Church, Max enjoyed his spiritual walk with God and singing during fellowship at church.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing but relished spending time with family and Facetiming his grandchildren.



Max retired in 1996 from Denman Tire as a machinist and journeyman after 43 years of service.



If you were to ask Max how he was, he would tell you he was “NOT TOO SHABBY” or maybe he would say he was “FINE AS A FROG HAIR SPLIT FOUR WAYS ”.



Besides his parents, Max is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Donna; his son, Max, Jr. and his siblings, Roland, Duane, Harriet, Virginia, June, Elsie and Jeanette; Max was the last of his generation.



Max is survived by his wife, Karen (Higgins) Decker and children, LaVonne (Larry) Root of W. Farmington, Diane (Steven) George of Leavittsburg, Pam (Duane) Pridemore of Garrettsville and Lisa (Bob) Chapman of Newton Falls, daughter-in-law, Belinda Decker of Southington, Aimee Santagata (with who he shared his home), Lorraine Decker of Niles, Rebecca (Mark) Parrack of Mill Creek, West Virginia and Matthew (Rebecca) Decker of Girard; stepsons, Rick (Chang) Higgins of Columbus, Mike Higgins of Southington and Tim (Sharon) Higgins of Warren; 26 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren and two on the way; seven stepgrandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren.



Friends and family may call 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, August 10 at the Victory Christian Church, Warren Campus, 4257 Tod Avenue NW in Warren. The funeral service will begin at Noon in church with Pastor Mikel Lagaras.

Interment in Graham Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Max Lavon Decker, Sr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.