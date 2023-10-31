YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen Howells passed away peacefully at Hospice House on the morning of Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Maureen was born to Kenneth and Rosemary (Welsh) Howells on July 10, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Maureen made her home at Gateways to Better Living, where she attended Gateway’s workshop. Maureen, affectionately known as “Mo” was loved by her roommates and everyone that participated in her care.

She could be feisty but was also sweet. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and spending time listening to the Beatles, her favorite band. She loved everything that was sparkly and preferably pink.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents.

She leaves behind her roommates and friends, Carolyn, Heidi, Nada and Carol and her gateways family who loved her dearly.

Services for Maureen will be held Thursday, November 9 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel. Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. with a service immediately following at 10:30 a.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.