Maureen M. McGuffin Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Niles First Presbyterian Church on Robbins Avenue in Niles for Maureen M. McGuffin, 80, of Boardman who passed away early Sunday morning, June 9, 2019 at her home.

Maureen was born June 21, 1938, in Swansea, South Wales, Great Britain the daughter of Alex and Elizabeth (Lane) McCullough.

She was educated in South Wales and Immigrated to the United States in 1958.

She worked as an administrative assistant at Canfield High School.

Maureen was a member of the church where she was an elder.

Her husband, Atty V. M. McGuffin, whom she married July 2, 1981, passed away in August of 1990.

Maureen leaves two sons, David H. Williams of Youngstown and John L. Williams of Hobe Sound, Florida, five grandchildren, Bryant, Zachary, Teague, Vance and Zoë; one great-grandchild, Madison and one sister, Myfanwy Stanton of Aberfan, South Wales.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the church where a luncheon for friends and family to follow Immediately after the service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.