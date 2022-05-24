YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen Francis Burke, 76 passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Maureen was born on May 14, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Warren D. and June (McCreery) Adair.

On July 3, 1965 she was united in marriage to Paul Kenneth Burke with whom she has shared 33 years of marriage.

A lifelong resident of Youngstown Maureen graduated from Chaney High School in 1964 and began her life as devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

A woman of faith she was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Family and faith were the center of Maureen’s life.

She was graced with a keen sense of humor and an artistic flair for painting and decorating. Maureen loved shopping and dining out with her daughter and was happiest helping her daughter, Michelle, in her grooming business.



She will be deeply missed by her husband, Paul; children, James (Susan Wardle-Burke) Burke, Dave (Dorothy) Burke and Michelle (Terry) English; her grandchildren, Carissa (Joshua) Kozic, Morgan (John) Runyon, Hunter Paul Hale, Riley Adair Burke and Molly Kathryn Burke; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Kozic and Chase Kozic and brothers, Warren Adair, Thomas Adair and Timothy Adair.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m at St. Michael Catholic Church, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the Rich Center for Autism, One University Plaza, Youngstown, Ohio 44555.

Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.



To send flowers to the family of Maureen, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.