Matilda Tillie Stefanick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matilda (Tillie) Stefanick, 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Victoria House Assisted Living Facility.

She was born December 23, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Hedrich) Herbert.

Tillie graduated from The Rayen School in 1942 and the Youngstown Hospital School of Nursing, as an RN, in 1945.

In 1947, she married the love of her life, John Stefanick and together they had three beautiful girls. John was a fine area home builder, who sadly died after 20 years of marriage on October 21, 1967. Tillie lived in the beautiful home he built in the Mill Creek Park Area (West Side), until she moved in 2015 to assisted living.

She began working for Dr. F.F. Piercy (ENT), then stayed home for 11 years to raise her children. In 1959, she worked as an RN at Northside Hospital for 27 years, retiring in 1986. After this she began to care for two grandchildren as a babysitter for 18 years.

Tillie was known for her love of helping others through her many acts of kindness. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew her.

Being a former member of Honterus Lutheran Church, until it closed, she was an active member in the choir, Lutheran Womens League and church council. She since, has been a member of Bethel Luthern Church in Boardman. She was a 60 plus member of the Youngstown Saxon Club, Branch 22, belonged to the Mill Creek Chapter ABWA, General Duty Nurses Association, Retired Nurses and was on the committee for the Rayen School Alumni and the Youngstown Hospital Alumni (School of Nursing) Tillie led a long, fulfilling life.

She did much traveling in the states and abroad. Playing cards with lifelong friends for 60 years gave her much joy. She loved to entertain, cook and bake (Especially her great clothespin cookies). She decorated her home for every holiday and enjoyed many county fairs and parade events.

She leaves two daughters, Karen Johnson of Annandale, Virginia, Linda (Richard) Martin of Austintown; three grandchildren, Greg Bevan, Richie Martin and Ryan Sheridan; two great-grandchildren, McClintock (Jared) Scott and Clay Ramseyer and one great-great-grandaughter, Brylee Scott. She also leaves many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Tillie was preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Joan Sheridan and her husband and daughter (Richard and Erika); a granddaughter, Lisa Martin Ramseyer and her only sibling, Elsie Marie Steacy.

The family wishes to thank Tillie’s doctors for their devoted care over the years, Drs. Denise Bobovnik, Ritha Kartan and Michael DePerro, Jr. and all of the staff at Victoria House for all the love and care they gave to her and for the homelike setting it provided. The many friends she met there meant so much to her.

Visitation will be from 12:00 noon – 1:30 p.m., Monday, September 28, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman.

Due to Covid 19, safety precautions of the six foot rule will be honored and guests whose health allows are kindly asked to wear a mask.

For health and safety of everyone we ask that visitors do not linger at the church after paying their respects.

A private service for the immediate family will be held following visitation.

Those who cannot pay their respects at this time because of the pandemic are encouraged to offer support and prayers for the family via phone call or text or visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send condolences online to the family.

Tillie’s final resting place will be next to her husband and parents at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Boardman, OH, 44512, or to the Activity Department at Victoria House ALF, 5295 Ashley Circle, Youngstown, OH, 44515.

