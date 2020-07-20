Marysue M. Laszacs, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marysue M. Laszacs, 85 of Mineral Ridge died Friday evening, July 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown.

Marysue was born January 27, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Lucius and Florence (Pershing) McIntyre and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked in quality control for Packard Electric for 30 years, retiring in 1985. Marysue was a faithful and active member of Ohltown United Methodist Church.

She was an avid golfer and belonged to golf leagues at Yankee Run, Tamer Win, Reserve Run, Old Avalon and Pine Lakes. She enjoyed bowling for over 30 years and was a member of the “Try Hards League.” Marysue loved dancing, boating and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. She had a flair for fashion and a great sense of humor. She was a wonderful entertainer and cook, and according to her children, she made a great chicken paprikash. Marysue was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed.

Marysue leaves a daughter, Laurene (John Reilly) Cataline of Beachwood; a son, James (Kathy) McGowan of Hubbard; two step-daughters, Tracy (Bob) Starkey of Brighton Twp., Pennsylvania, Lori (Craig Davis) Bruce of Patterson Hts., Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Donna McGowan of Cottontown, Tenessee; eight grandchildren, Robert McGraw, Lawrence McGowan, Crysta McGowan, Allison Huckins, Jane Stenson, Raymond Cataline; Morgan McGowan, Madison McGowan; four step grandchildren, Shaun Stewart, Stephanie Geary, Michelle Schinke, Marshall Bruce and 12 great- grandchildren. Marysue also leaves her brother, Robert (Marilyn) McIntyre of Canfield and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence McGowan, whom she married April 12, 1958 and died August 13, 1972; her second husband, Edward Laszacs whom she married in 1977 and died November 28, 2010; her son, Lawrence McGowan; a step-daughter, Linda Stewart and a grandson, Philip Cataline.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Ohltown United Methodist Church, 2001 Ohltown Rd., Mineral Ridge 44440.



