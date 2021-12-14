WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maryn D. Larson, 101, passed away Sunday evening, December 12, 2021 at Gillette Nursing Home.



Maryn was born on October 15, 1920 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Clark White.



She was a 1937 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and a member of the First Church of Nazarene in Warren. While in high school she was an athlete and continued to play softball in rec leagues.

She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians. She loved spending time with her family.



Maryn will be deeply missed by her sons, Bruce (Terri) Larson and David (Kay) Larson; grandchildren, Greg Larson, James (Beth) Larson, Nicole Larson and Kimberly (Josh) Gerrard and five great-grandsons.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James E. Larson, whom she married on September 15, 1945; two sisters and two brothers.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene located at 4179 Parkman Road NW in Warren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church in her memory.



