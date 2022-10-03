YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marye Jean Ireland Hoover, 93 of Youngstown, passed away Friday evening, September 30, at Omni Manor Health Care Center.

Marye was born September 13, 1929 in Pullman, Ritchie County, West Virginia, a daughter of her loving late parents, Clyde C. and Mildred (Davis) Ireland.

She married her beloved Charles H. Hoover on September 3, 1950, moving to Youngstown in 1954. They shared 57 years of blessed marriage and six wonderful children.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother and cared for her husband with deep devotion as well. Charles “The One” passed on to be with his Lord and Savior, December 9, 2007.

Marye was a member of the former Indianola U.M.C. and since 1998, a member of Canfield U.M.C. She found joy in serving the Lord in children’s and women’s ministries and especially her close-knit family, praying always for their salvation. Her salvation rests in a blessed reunion in Heaven with her loved ones and her beloved, “The One”, who said in his passing; “I’ll leave the light on for you”.

She leaves to be remembered by her six children, Theresa Ann (David) Thoresen, Charles Kenneth (Michele) Hoover, Marye Kay Erickson and Thomas Edward Hoover, all of Youngstown, Lori Jo (James) Haydu of Winnabow, North Carolina and Lynn Ellen (Benn) Forte of Leesburg, Florida. Marye Jean also leaves an extensive list of grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, great-grands, stepgreat-grands; sisters-in-law, Barbara Ireland of Belpre, Ohio and Helen (Lee) Mills of Falmouth, Virginia and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Marye Jean was preceded in death by an infant sister, Alice Ann and brothers, William D. Ireland and Dan Ireland.

Friends may call on Wednesday, October 5 from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.