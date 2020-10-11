Marybeth Gilmore, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marybeth Gilmore, 50, passed away Saturday morning, October 10, 2020 at her home.

Marybeth was born on April 17, 1970 in Warren, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Mary (Cummings) Gilmore.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Tommy Riley; her children, Nicholas Dean Gilmore, Levi Adrian Riley, Dylan John Riley and Thomas Allen Roberts; brother, Martin John Gilmore and his wife, Kimberly Ann Gilmore and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Private burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Memorial services will be held at a later date and are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

