CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnne Jackson passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home.

MaryAnne was born in North Bloomfield on December 11, 1943 to Clarence and Rose Gedeon.

She graduated from North Bloomfield High School from the class of 1961.

She attended Warren Associate Beauty School where she obtained her cosmetology license. She worked at Raphael’s in Warren along with a beauty salon in Cleveland staying with her sister-in-law Ellen (Jackson) Valvoda.

She married James Jackson on April 20, 1963 at St. Mary’s Church in Orwell, staying home and raising three children Duane, Justine, and Robert Jackson. She helped her husband during these years growing produce and pumpkins to sell with the various crafts she would make. She also volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital as an Auxiliary Aide.

MaryAnne went to work at Kay Dee Alphabet in Orwell where she retired after 17 years. Duane and Sondra both joined the US Navy, her and Robert attended their graduation from boot camp in Orlando, Florida. Jim and MaryAnne traveled to Pensacola, Florida, Oahu, Hawaii, and Ft. Meade, Maryland numerous times while they served.

MaryAnne loved people, she enjoyed helping and cooking for her elders and sick in the neighborhood. She spent numerous hours at garage sales finding treasures to give to those close to her, she was notorious for her own garage sales annually. MaryAnne loved to collect recipes and to cook, no one ever left her house hungry. MaryAnne was of deep catholic faith belonging to St. Mary’s Parish in Orwell for over 75 years and after moving to Cortland started going to Blessed Sacrament parish in Warren where she enjoyed Fr. Cicero’s sermons.

She is survived by her husband Jim of 60 years, her children, Justine Jackson of Cortland, and Duane (Sondra) Jackson of Orwell; and three grandchildren, James, Ashley (Russ) King, and Adam; along with one great-grandchild Ella King.

MaryAnne was preceded in death by her parents and her son Robert.

The family would like to thank the staff at Gillette Nursing Home and Traditions Hospice for the exceptional care given to MaryAnne. A special thank you to Fr. Cicero for his many visits.

In keeping her wishes, there was not any calling hours or services.

