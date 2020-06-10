MaryAnn Yazbek, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn Yazbek, 90, passed away Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at Briarfield Manor.

She was born February 5, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank and Stephanie (Kecur) Kirin.

MaryAnn was the head of the switchboard operators at Youngstown Hospital Associations North and Southside units, which later became Forum Health, retiring in 2000.

She was a graduate of Wilson High School and later received an associate degree from Youngstown College.

MaryAnn loved playing cards. She was an avid New York Yankee fan and attended a game during her honeymoon with her husband, Elias and again on their 50th wedding anniversary, with the whole family.

Her husband of 60 years, Elias P. Yazbek, whom she married in 1950, died in 2010.

MaryAnn is survived by her daughter, Karen (Dennis) Bella of Canfield; her son, Frank (Linda) Yazbek of Canfield; her sister, Veronica Fabanish of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; her grandchildren, Eric (Jamie) Bella and Franquie Nicole (Ty) Landis and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, MaryAnn was preceded in death by her grandson, Aaron Bella; her sister, Josephine Ann Kirin and her brothers, Steve and Victor Kirin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Maron Church on Friday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the church on Friday, June 12 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m., prior to the Mass.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

