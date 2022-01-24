WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn McFall Pettenati, age 90, passed away peacefully Friday, January 21, 2022 at Gillette Nursing Home after a long battle with Dementia.



MaryAnn was born December 18, 1931 in Warren to the late James P. and Florence (Early) McFall.

She was a lifetime Warren resident.

She was a 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She then married Frank V. Pettenati, they were together for 43 years until his death in October of 1993.



MaryAnn was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Family was paramount to her, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. MaryAnn also enjoyed playing Bingo, playing cards and visiting casinos.



She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Robert Pettenati, Edward (Terrie) Pettenati and Richard Pettenati and her daughters, Mary Brown, Sharon Mores and Vicki (John) Stankewich. She also leaves 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and her sister, Kathleen Bernard.



In addition to her parents and husband, Frank, MaryAnn is preceded in death by her brothers, Richard, James and Robert McFall; her sister, Patricia O’Malley; daughter-in-law, Sandra Pettenati and great-granddaughter, Mary “Emmi” Brown.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 26 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, at the corner of High Street and Seneca Avenue in Warren, where friends and family may call a half hour prior to Mass, 9:30 – 10:00 a.m.; Rev. Fr. Frantisek Katinak officiant. Masks are required within church.

Interment in All Souls Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Restoration Fund, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481.

MaryAnn’s family would like to offer a special thank you to everyone at Gillette Nursing Home for the Love and Care they gave their matriarch.



