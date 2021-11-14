Maryann Hughes, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, for Maryann Hughes, 77, of Lake Milton, who passed away Friday afternoon, November 12, 2021, at her son’s residence, surrounded by family.

Maryann was born August 4, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Glenn MacKendrick and Nancy Aurelio and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a member of the Lake Milton American Legion Post #737 Ladies’ Auxilliary and the Ellsworth VFW Ladies’ Auxilliary, where she had volunteered for many years. Maryann dedicated her life to volunteering and had also volunteered for the Veterans Hospital of Youngstown and the Craig Beach Village Community.

She loved music and had been a lifelong Elvis Presley fan.

Her husband, Robert A. Hughes, whom she married August 10, 1963, died August 31, 2019.

She leaves two sons, Brian Hughes of Newton Falls, and Michael (Jessie) Hughes of Austintown; a daughter, Laurie Hughes of Craig Beach; five grandchildren, Alexandria, Michael, Mason, Kenny, Trevor and two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Marc. She also leaves her sister, Betty Krembrenk of Newton Falls.

Besides her parents and her husband, Maryann was preceded in death by her stepmother, Helen MacKendrick.

Maryann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister and will be dearly missed.

Friends may call on Friday, November 19, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Lane Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service at 12:00 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

