Mary Z. Fabian, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Z. (Toth) Fabian, of Canfield, Ohio, formerly of Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 2, 1963, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Alfred “Bunk” Toth and Doreen (Harshman) Toth.

She graduated from Laurel Valley High School in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, in 1981 and California University of Pennsylvania in 1985.

She met the love of her life, Michael Fabian, on February 2, 1980. They enjoyed over 40 years of love, happiness and togetherness.

Mary dedicated her life’s work protecting disadvantaged children and the endangered elderly in an assortment of case management positions and professional administrative positions. Her last position was Deputy Director at Challenges, Options in Aging, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a subsidiary of Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mary and Mike spent three decades of summers boating with family and friends on the rivers of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Lake Erie. She and Mike had the good fortune of traveling to a myriad of destinations throughout North America and the Caribbean. Mary will always be remembered by her infectious laugh, smile, quick-wit and one-liner comments, that would either leave you laughing until it hurt or shaking your head in wonderment of “how did she come up with that!”



In addition to leaving behind her husband Mike, she left her two cats, Parker and Woody, who never left her side during her final days in hospice.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Teresa Toth and her first cat, George.

She is also survived by her brother, Al Toth and his wife, Vickie Toth, of Yoakum, Texas; her parent-in-laws, Edward and Sandra Fabian of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Cindy (Fabian) Mascone and her husband, David Mascone, of New York, New York; brother-in-law, Patrick Fabian and his wife, Kathy (Kirchner) Fabian and a number of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A private service will be held and Mary will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Hospice of the Valley, Mahoning County, for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 13, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

