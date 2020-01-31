Mary Theresa Forrest, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Theresa Forrest, 90, of Youngstown, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 29.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John (Jack) and Rose and grandsons, Robert, Michael and Andrew.

She is survived by children, Robert (Blonie), Mary Kay Forrest, John (Namie), Nancy Eide (Ron), Theresa Zalac (Lou), Karen Coulter and Peggy Buck (Larry); 24 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Betty Ann Taaffe and many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

The family would like to thank Crandall Medical Center for their loving care and support.



The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 3229 Burnet Avenue #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229.



A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

