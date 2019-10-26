Mary Rose Palombi, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Rose Palombi, 100, of Brookfield, died Friday morning, October 25, 2019.

She was born November 3, 1918, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Carmella Palmer Trinckes. She had been a lifetime Brookfield resident.

Mary was a 1937 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She worked as a bookkeeper for 35 years starting at Thorton Hall Bowling Lanes in Sharpsville and then at Laurel Lanes in Warren, retiring in 1980 when the bowling lanes closed.

Mary was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Masury (now St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Vienna).

She was an avid bowler for many years, bowling in several area leagues.

Her husband of 71 years, Phillip Joseph Palombi, whom she married December 30, 1939, preceded her in death, April 27, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Carol Palombi in 2015; two brothers, Angelo and Felix Trinckes; one sister, Veronica Trinckes and a nephew, Jerry Trinckes.

She is survived by two sons, Richard P. Palombi of Brookfield and Joseph R. (Gloria) Palombi of Cortland; two grandsons, Phillip (his fiancée, Kat Gang) Palombi of New York City and Joseph (Renee) Palombi of Monaca, Pennsylvania; four great-grandchildren, Brianna, Lara, Lorenzo and Aria; one brother, Anthony “Tony” (Teresa) Trinckes of Brookfield and three nephews, John, Vince and Dan Trinckes.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.madaszchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Rose Palombi, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.