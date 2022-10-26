YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary N. Bizzarri, 98, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

She was born September 23, 1924 in Hubbard, a daughter of Henry and Mary (LaCivita) Clacko.

Mary was a 1943 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Mary was a home-maker. She had previously been employed by Garono Florist and then Millcreek Short Holes Golf Course.

She was a member of St. Christine Church.

Mary was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. She was the best mother, grandmother and cook who will be missed and loved by all who knew her.

Mary’s husband, Anthony E. Bizzarri, whom she married July 21, 1951, died January 25, 1994.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Brian L.) Bizzarri-Alleman and Karen (Patrick) Timlin, both of Youngstown; her grandsons, Owen (Kathryn) Timlin and Neal Timlin; her great-granddaughters, Josephine Mary and Amelia Rose Timlin; her brothers-in-law, Robert Bizzarri and Ronald (Judy) Bizzarri; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Phillip, John, Anthony and Henry, ll, Clacko and her sisters, Jenny Scoutelos, Josephine DeChellis, Eleanor Garono, Sue Federico, Betty Chicase and Phyllis Gedeon.

Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m.

