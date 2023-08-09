YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Margaret Monroe, 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Mary was born on May 8, 1947, in Republic, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Spirko) Gmutza.

On August 8, 2010, she was united in marriage to James Monroe with whom she had shared six years of marriage prior to his untimely passing on March 20, 2016.

A graduate of Redstone High School, Mary was the Owner/Operator of Country Boutique Beauty Shop for over 20 years.

A coal miner’s daughter, she was raised in a very small, close-knit community and though uncommon in the modern era, was raised with traditional values including, unconditionally “loving thy neighbor as thyself” and thus very was devoted to her friends and those within her community. She was a spiritual woman with a generous, empathetic and trusting nature, who would always go out of her way to help those in need. Mary enjoyed decorating, crafts, reading and cooking and was also an avid collector of angels and all things crystal. As a loving mother, she had a particularly special bond with her daughter, Angela, and had fondly reflected on the times they had shared cooking with each other prior to her passing.

She will be missed by her son, Stephen (Renee) D’Amico II; daughter, Angela D’Amico; grandchildren, Michael D’Amico, Isabelle D’Amico and Camille D’Amico and brother, Tom (Mary Lou) Gmutza.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Monroe; brother, John Gmutza; sister, Veronica (Gmutza) Ponzianni and her former husband and father of her children, Stephen D’Amico.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to Turning Point – Treats-N-Sweets, Inc. c/o Mary Kay Tusinac, 5512 Youngstown Poland Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

