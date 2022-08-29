YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Valeriani of Youngstown Ohio passed away at home on August 24, 2022.

She was born June 2, 1943, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Phillip and Angeline (Piccoli) Valeriani. After losing her mother early in her life, she was reared by her Aunt Lena and Uncle Victor Ranalli, Sr.

Mary Lou will be fondly remembered by all who met her. She was a tough but warm and embracing, independent and proud Roman Catholic Italian woman who never went anywhere without her hair and face made up. She wasn’t shy to give her opinion, but she also didn’t judge and always had liberal amounts of love to give and food to feed anyone.

She leaves behind a brother, David (Kelly) Ranalli of Lafayette, Indiana, sister-in-law Annette Valeriani, and three generations of close cousins, nieces and nephews. Her niece/caretaker Janet (James) Ranalli-Easton, special sons Frank, Gregory and Timothy Herman, Marianne Hilderhoff her lifelong friend, and all the neighborhood kids and friends who will miss her dearly.

Marylou is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers Alvin Faiella, Anthony and Tommy (Annette) Valeriani and Victor (Janet) and Robert (Jane) Ranalli, and her special companion Billy Herman.

Friends and family may call at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel with a service following at 11:00 a.m.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Charity of Mahoning Valley.

Friends and family may give their condolences at

www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



To send flowers to the family of Mary , please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.