Mary Lou White, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou White, 93, passed away Thursday morning, August 27, 2020 at Parkside Healthcare in Columbiana.



Mary Lou was born on August 15, 1927 in Howland Township, a daughter of the late Alvin John and Mary (Martin) Vinyard.



She was a graduate of Niles High School and worked in the Matthews School District for 25 years before retiring.

Shortly after high school she married the love of her life, Gene L. White, on November 21, 1947.



She was an avid reader, a trait she inherited from her father and she enjoyed making afghans for her family and friends.



Mary Lou will be deeply missed by her son, Harry White of Huntsville, Alabama; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and sister, Vi Walters from Allen Park, Michigan.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene White who passed away on August 17, 2003; her sons, Danny and Alvin White and her sister, Arlene Winterbauer.



Family and friends may visit from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Friday September 4, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield, with funeral services to follow at 3:00 p.m.



Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty Township.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to any cancer center or hospice center of the donator’s choice.



