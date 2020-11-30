Mary Lou Pollack, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Yarabenetz Pollack, 87, passed away Saturday afternoon, November 28, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital.



Mary Lou was born on March 7, 1933 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Michael and Margaret Yarabenetz.



She worked at Packard Electric until she retired in 1988.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing slots at Mountaineer and traveling with her husband, especially to the Outer Banks.



Mary Lou will be deeply missed by her brother, Richard (Anne) Yarabenetz of Brookfield; nieces and nephews, Judy (Bob) Usnarski, Kim (Dean) Cheney, Janis Hunyadi, Mary Evanchan, Alice (Donald) Ray, Eric (Laura) Yarabenetz, Kari (Jimmy) Kollar, Melissa (Jeff) Berlin and Karl (Deanna) Yarabenetz and 18 great-nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Pollack, Sr., whom she married on November 15, 1950; her son, John R. Pollack, Jr.; brothers, Michael Yarabenets, Jr. and John Yarabenetz; sister, Dolores “Patsy” Evanchan and nieces, Paula Trojak and Michele Griffin.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield.

Visitors are asked to please practice social distancing and wear and mask.



