CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Murray, 84, of Canfield, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Austinwoods Care Center.

Mary Lou was born July 1, 1937, in Youngstown the daughter of Paul and Mary Louise (James) Murray.

She was a 1955 graduate of South High School.

Mary Lou worked as a bookkeeper for the Cafaro Company until her retirement in 2002.

Mary Lou was a member of Berlin Center United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, active with the Junior Church program and the nursery.

She was also active in the American Women’s Business Association (AWBA).

Marylou was an active bowler for many years, bowling in as many as three leagues within one week. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and loved watching the Game Show Chanel.

She leaves a brother, Don (Dorothy) Murray of Sebring and one sister, Diane (Russ) Libb of Berlin Center, as well as several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and even great-great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by two brothers, Darwyn and Bob Murray.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Noon at Berlin Center United Methodist Church where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – Noon.

Arrangements Handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Lou, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.