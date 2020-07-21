Mary Lou Annico, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Brady was born at 11:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 1949 at Jameson Memorial Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania. It was one hour before her mom and dad’s wedding anniversary. She laid unnamed in the hospital because her father, Marvin, wanted to call her Rebecca Brady after his cow but eventually he and her mother, Betty, agreed upon the perfect name of Mary Lou. She was the middle of five children.

Mary Lou attended Springfield Local Schools and graduated with honors on June 9, 1967, among a class of 83 graduates. She was Class President, played the xylophone in the band and at the time she held the record of “fastest typist” at 87 words per minute. This was the beginning of an amazing secretarial career.

The Monday after graduation she started working at the Youngstown Area Chamber of Commerce until September of 1968. While working at the Chamber of Commerce she attended Youngstown State University until 1973. After leaving the Chamber, she started at GF Business Equipment that same month and worked there until November of 1974 before the birth of her New Year’s Baby daughter, Amy, on Wednesday, January 1, 1975. Also born on a Wednesday, on the first of the month, Mary Lou gave birth to son Casey Annico on Wednesday, July 1, 1981. Mary Lou’s secretarial career also included working for Dr. Norman Parr at Postal Church Service, the Southern Park Mall Strouss cash office, Record Systems and the Schwebel Baking Company. She was loved by everyone who worked with her and was especially appreciated for her wonderful sense of professionalism, attention to detail and wit.

She married her high school sweetheart, Terry Annico, on September 12, 1970. They first met when she was 15 and he was 16 and she asked him to go on the ferris wheel at the New Springfield Carnival. That was the beginning of their life together and this September would have marked their 50th wedding anniversary. Their “song” was “I Got You, Babe” by Sonny and Cher.



Mary Lou was an extremely devoted mother and wife. Whether it was helping to finish a school project for her kids or making her famous sloppy joes and potato salad for Terry’s Giant Eagle crew, she would stay up all night to make sure it happened. She was a woman of many talents – be it costume seamstress, writer, stage mom, sports fan, cook, baker and anything else her family needed. Mary Lou had a beautiful voice and loved the Beatles. She had a gift for remembering special occasions and making sure people were celebrated. She loved Betty Boop, wearing beautiful rings and writing to her penpal in France for over 58 years. She loved lighthouses, the ocean and trips to Ocean City, Maryland, throughout the years with her family. She was compassionate, a wonderful listener and she gave the best advice in the world. She leaves her family heartbroken but she leaves them with the love and wisdom that she passed along to them over the years – and for that they are eternally grateful.

Mary Lou passed away early Sunday morning, July 19.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Betty Brady and her sister, Judith Brady Barger.

She leaves behind her husband, Terry; her daughter, Amy Annico; her son, Casey (Alyssa) Annico; her adorable wiener dog, Maddie and her grandpuppies, Sparky, Macy, Nugget, Max and Gidget. She also leaves behind her three brothers, Thomas (Linda) Brady, Paul (Elaine) Brady and Richard (Donna) Brady, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 23 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 24 at the funeral home, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Lou Brady Annico please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 22, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: