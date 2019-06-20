Mary Lee Kraus Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lee Krauss, 91, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Windsor House of Champion.

Mary Lee was born in Warren on January 10, 1928 to Gouram and Irma (Greer) Dean.



On November 18, 1955, Mary Lee was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harold Krauss who preceded her in death in 2001.



Mary Lee received her Bachelor’s Degree of Education from Thiel College and her Master’s Degree of Education from Kent State University.

She began her career as a secretary at Packard Electric until she found a permanent place in the classroom. Mary Lee taught chemistry and advanced mathematics at Howland High School and retired as an advanced mathematics teacher at LaBrae High School in 1991.



When she wasn’t busy with her family and students, Mary Lee was active in the Howland Community Church where she was a part of the Women’s Fellowship and Church Women United.

She was also involved with the Trumbull County Retired Teachers Association, Trumbull County Town Hall and Reader’s Round Table; as well as, The Red Hatters, Niles SCOPE Bridge Club and PETA.



Mary Lee is survived by her children, Bruce (Georgia) Krauss and Janet (Mick) Ellis; her grandchildren, Emily Wendel and Jonathan Krauss; her stepgrandson, Christopher (Rachel) Morar; her stepgreat-grandson, Lucas Morar and her faithful rescue dogs, Ginger and Cinnamon.



Visitation for Mary Lee will be held on Friday, June 21 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren where the funeral service will be held on Saturday June 22 at 11:00 a.m. with the family also receiving friends for an hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation: C/O Cleveland Clinic/Philanthropy Institute, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.

