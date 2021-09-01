Mary Kathryn Kucek, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kathryn Kucek, 90 of North Jackson, passed away Thursday evening, August 26 at her residence.

Mary Kathryn was born June 29, 1931 in Warren, a daughter of the late Roy Emerson and Alta Naomi (Stringfellow) Moore and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1949 and following graduation went to work at General Electric, retiring in 1989.

Mary Kathryn was a member of the auxilliary of D.A.V. and a former member of the First Federated Church of North Jackson.

Her husband, John Kucek, died December 15, 1996.

She leaves several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Emerson Moore, Howard Moore and Donald Moore.

There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 3 at North Jackson Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

