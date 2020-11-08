Mary Jo Hartman, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Hartman, 60, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Oasis Care Center.

Mary Jo was born April 30, 1960 in Youngstown the daughter of Edward F. Jr and Dolores Marie (Murray) Hartman.

She was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Austintown.

Mary loved music of all types.

Most recently Mary had been an Inspector for Goodwill Industries. Prior to working for Goodwill, Mary worked in Rhode Island as a security guard CPP for 10 years.

Mary leave her two brothers, Robert E. Hartman of North Jackson and Edward F. Hartman III of Austintown as well as one niece, Olivia Lee Hartman of Austintown.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Edward F., Jr and Dolores Marie Hartman.

Following Mary’s wishes there are no calling hours.

Mary was laid to rest in a private burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Jo Hartman please visit our Tribute Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: