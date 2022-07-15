CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Hall Johnson, age 85 of Cortland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

She was born on March 9, 1937 to the late Parmley and Olive Hall.



Mary Jo enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She spent time quilting, reading and bird watching.

She was a lifelong member of Cortland Christian Church.

She was the first ever Cortland Street Fair Queen in 1953.

She married the love of her life Robert F. Johnson August 25, 1967.



She is survived by her husband, Robert F. Johnson; children, Darren (Lynne) Johnson, Ronna (Anthony) Nazarini, Judene (Greg) Ainsley and Jill Coen; grandchildren, Amanda (Jamie) Bland, Abbie (Dan) Lawrence, Jacob Johnson, Julianne Johnson, James (Sarah) Coen, Jr. and Alicia (Jeremy) Coen; great-grandchildren, Brooklynne Bland, Keegan Bland, Rylan Bland, Cooper Lawrence, Elliana Lawrence, Marlei Coen-Young and Kaydence Coen; great-great-grandson, Cassius Parker; son-in-law, Jim (Beth) Gardner; sister, Carol “Kay” Caesar and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



She is preceded in death by her daughters, Robyn Hardy and Julie Johnson Gardner; parents; son-in-law, Jim Coen, Sr.; brothers, Parmley “Bud” Hall, Warren “Butch” Hall and Donald Hall and sisters, Margie Bowers, Marcella Davis, Lora Griffin and Sara Linsley.



Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Cortland Christian Church, 153 Grove Drive, Cortland, OH 44410. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to the service from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Private interment will be held at Dugan Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cortland Christian Church, 153 Grove Drive, Cortland, OH 44410.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



