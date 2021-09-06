Mary Jo Dunlap, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo Dunlap, 58, of Austintown passed away Wednesday evening, September 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with COVID 19. Mary Jo battled the virus alongside her father, James who lost his fight three days earlier.

She was born October 1, 1962, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late James and Mary Lou (Schettino) Dunlap.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, class of 1981 and attended Youngstown State University.

Mary Jo was a medical transcriptionist for DMXI since July 1, 2013.

She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Niles. Mary Jo was strong in her faith and enjoyed attending services at Grace Fellowship.

Mary Jo’s hobbies included quilting, gambling with her friends, John Sturm and Chuck Klempay and craft shows. Most of all, she enjoyed time with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one sister, Shelly Socciarelli of Youngstown, a nephew, James Socciarelli of Columbiana, one niece, Kara Socciarelli of McDonald and her best friend and cousin, Laura Russell of Akron along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

