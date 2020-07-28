Mary Jen Bayless, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean Bayless formerly of North Benton, Ohio died at the age of 94 at Copeland Oaks retirement community where she resided for the past 12 years on Monday, July 27. She always went by her middle name Jean.

Born June 6, 1926 in Newton Falls, Ohio, Jean was the daughter of the late Walter and Anna Silveus who preceded her in death.



Jean married George Bayless in November 1946 and they remained married until his death in January 1, 2008,



Jean obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in History from Youngstown State University at the age of 45 and a Master’s in Library Science shortly thereafter from Slippery Rock University.

She was employed by Higbee’s Department store in downtown Youngstown and assisted her husband for many years as secretary and bookkeeper for their multiple businesses.



Jean and her husband loved traveling throughout the United States and Europe, as well as, antiquing and gardening. In her later years she was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.



Survivors include one son, Gary (Virginia) Bayless of Florida; one daughter, Ellen (Phil) Seibold of Georgia; four grandchildren, Neal (Deanna) Bayless, Eric (Vanessa) Bayless, Kimberly (Mike) Riegert and Todd (Summer) Morrison and three great-grandchildren, Grace Ayers, Elliot and Luke Morrison.



Services will be private due to Covid19.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Copeland Oaks Retirement Community in Sebring, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

