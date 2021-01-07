Mary Jean Garris, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean Garris, 84 of Mineral Ridge, died Saturday evening, January 2, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Mary Jean was born October 22, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Claude and Edna Davis Tucke.

She graduated from Mineral Ridge High School in 1954.

Shortly after graduation she became a military spouse and held various secretarial positions until she joined her husband in Connecticut where he was stationed in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Upon their return to the area in 1956 she lived her entire life in Mineral Ridge.

She was a devoted mother to five children. She was heavily involved in her children’s lives, including school and church activities. From school musicals, choral performances, band concerts and sporting events — she was there for all of them.

She was a member of the Mineral Ridge Presbyterian Church (where she was married) and later a member of the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ.

Mary Jean’s passion was singing. She sang for years in the church choirs, community choirs such as the Warren Civic Chorus’ annual Messiah concert and she sang for weddings and special events. She served for years on the Mineral Ridge Fire Department’s women’s auxiliary.

She attended Youngstown State University and Choffin School of Nursing.

As her children got older, she worked for nine years in the Auto Title Office of the Trumbull County Clerk of Courts.

Mary Jean showed spectacular strength and grace in the face of adversity when she had an unfortunate accident that led to her paralysis late in life. She faced the challenge head on with a lot of hard work, grit and determination. All the while with a smile on her face. The most important thing in her life was her children and extended family. They were truly the center of her universe.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Orvan D. Garris, who passed away December 29, 2018, whom she married December 27, 1954.

She will be missed immensely by two sons, Darren (Cindy) Garris of Mineral Ridge and Dennis (Malinda) Garris of Vienna, Virginia; three daughters, Jennifer (Ed) Butler of Sun City, Arizona, Jaquelyn (Matthew) Girgash of Cincinnati and Jerrilyn (Skip) Wert of Mineral Ridge; 18 grandchildren, Rachel (Chris) Hitchings, Emily (Glenn) Roach, Madison Butler, Aaron Garris, Haley (Jared) Reckard, Andrew Garris, Eric (Alyssa) Girgash, Samantha Girgash, Joseph Girgash, Danielle Girgash, Ryan (Lauren) Girgash, Kathryn Girgash, Jordan (Kara) Wert, Jared Wert, Jeana Wert, Benjamin Garris, Luke Garris and Anna Garris and seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Lila and Emmett Roach, Owen Reinhart, Rylan Hitchings, Nolan Wert and Lena Girgash. Mary Jean also leaves a brother, Paul (Betty) Tucke of San Antonio, Texas and a sister, Nancy Tucke (Terry Wolfgang) of Niles.

“A life that touches others goes on forever.”

Private services for the immediate family have been held.



In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions be given to the Mineral Ridge Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 191, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 or Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

